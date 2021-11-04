Editor:

If you favor:

1. Open borders with no fences.

2. Flood the country with illegal immigrants having no criminal screening or COVID tests.

3. Cost free abortions.

4. Defund the police.

5. Restricted gun laws that target law abiding citizens.

6. Mail in vote without proof of a legal registration or citizenship.

7. Teach the WOKE, CRT in our school system.

8. Homeless occupation of public properties, ie: parks, sidewalks.

9. Few criminal charges for rioters or looters costing billions of dollars.

10. Restricted criminal charges for those who steal or shop lift $999 or less.

11. Politicians are exempt from all inconvenient public laws i.e. (masks, vaccinations, large gatherings, sexual misconduct etc.).

12. China granted most favored nation status with no penalties for slave labor or few human rights violations & grant contracts over U.S. manufactureers.

13. Allowed the sale of Chinese company stocks that do not pass our market exchange rules.

14. Polarized party rule of the FBI, IRS, NSA & State departments.

15. Free speech for only those that agree with the party line and promote this in education system.

16. Limited charter or school choice for general public (private schools for elite only).

17. Selective justice system that conforms to their political views.

18. Favor Marxism over Capitalism (alter history).

19. Give foreign aid millions to our enemy countries.

If you agree with some of the policies noted above vote Democrat to change America!

Bill White

Englewood

