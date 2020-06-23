Editor:
They say if you vote stupid you get stupid.
Trump was too stupid to understand a pandemic is dangerous. Trump through stupidly denying, distracting and delaying gave the virus a several week head start to infect our nation.
Australia has had 102 deaths. The USA with Trump has had 113,000 deaths and climbing.
The USA is a very capable nation and we could have had the same results as Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand is today virus free. Instead we have massive layoffs, trillions in additional debt and are the worst in the world with 113,000 deaths.
Leadership matters and leadership on masks matters. Patriotic Americans wear masks to show they care about protecting their fellow Americans. Trump doesn't.
We are two Americas — those who like Trump only care about themselves and those who care about others.
We also have two Americas when it comes to policing.
One where you can invade a state capital carrying assault weapons and you aren’t met with flash bombs or tear gas. Armed protests against the shutdown. Seriously! The shutdown was medical advice given to save American lives.
The other is you take to your own streets unarmed to protest excessive force by your police and you are in turn met with excessive force including flash bangs and tear gas.
Which America do you belong to? The caring or the uncaring one?
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.