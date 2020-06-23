Editor:

They say if you vote stupid you get stupid.

Trump was too stupid to understand a pandemic is dangerous. Trump through stupidly denying, distracting and delaying gave the virus a several week head start to infect our nation.

Australia has had 102 deaths. The USA with Trump has had 113,000 deaths and climbing.

The USA is a very capable nation and we could have had the same results as Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand is today virus free. Instead we have massive layoffs, trillions in additional debt and are the worst in the world with 113,000 deaths.

Leadership matters and leadership on masks matters. Patriotic Americans wear masks to show they care about protecting their fellow Americans. Trump doesn't.

We are two Americas — those who like Trump only care about themselves and those who care about others.

We also have two Americas when it comes to policing.

One where you can invade a state capital carrying assault weapons and you aren’t met with flash bombs or tear gas. Armed protests against the shutdown. Seriously! The shutdown was medical advice given to save American lives.

The other is you take to your own streets unarmed to protest excessive force by your police and you are in turn met with excessive force including flash bangs and tear gas.

Which America do you belong to? The caring or the uncaring one?

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

