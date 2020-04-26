Editor:
Should we take worldwide, drastic, harmful actions over something for which we have very little understanding or knowledge?
What if salaries of government employees were cut in half or stopped, like the rest of us, and the savings given back to us or, at least, used for testing to gain more understanding of how to help the people stay healthy?
What if representatives had followed the Constitution allowing for the blessings of liberty and there were huge amounts of private resources to help us stay healthy?
What if those more vulnerable to death from virus self-quarantined and those that chose otherwise were free to reap their own blessings or consequences?
What if giving up every single right we have for what many perceive as safety is the wrong decision and our children and grandchildren will suffer the consequences?
Many fought and died for our liberty. Liberty is a gift from God. Should we give it up so easily?
What if it's not the government that will help, but decent, free individuals with the moral compass that comes from a loving creator?
What if our loving Creator knows what's right for our lives instead of the government, media, parties or other "leaders" that so many choose as their God?
Do good things come from God or government?
What if you humbled yourselves and prayed instead of putting your trust in a corrupt civil government?
What if the people chose faith and love over fear and panic?
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.