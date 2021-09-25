Editor:

I found this in Facebook and think it’s appropriate for some folks in Charlotte County:

Do you fear socialism?

Be yourself.

If you vote(d) Republican because you fear socialism, then live your truth.


Do not accept Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. Avoid public beaches, parks and libraries.

Do not allow your children to attend tax-supported schools or to take advantage of food programs. Drive only on toll  roads. Do not call 911 unless you intend to pay for services rendered.

- Alison R. (name blocked) North Miami Beach

Karen J Fisk

Rotonda West

