On January 20, 2021 at noon, a person, certified as being “elected” president, without hesitation, began unraveling policies and laws, implemented by his predecessor. Now 6 months later, those actions may be giving his voters pause and state their vote, for him, was a colossal mistake.

Or, on the other hand, most will think it will work out, as it always does. No, not this time.

The current party in power is focused on only one agenda and that is doing and changing everything possible to assure their continued rule, forever! Let’s count the ways: 1) granting two entities statehood, assuring their plurality in the U.S. Senate, 2) replacing the structure of the election process so it can be easily corrupted, 3) open borders and amnesty, 4) supporting tech companies cancelling and censuring conservative voices, 5) indoctrinating your children to think our country is bad and can only be corrected by destroying all vestiges of its history, 6) abandoning policies against Iran, the CCP and Russia which held them in check – there are many more, but not within 250 words.

Joe would say, "it’ll be alright!" Not really, if you haven’t been paying attention. If good people do nothing, continue to turn off the news to avoid getting angry, the USA will never be the same!

Some of the liberal media are finally questioning the nonsense. Good people, do the same, get involved and stop it before it’s too late!

Richard C. Russell

Port Charlotte

