Editor:
Some signs that you might be placing too much faith in the wisdom of Donald Trump:
You assume that DT has good reasons for everything he says and does, aside from the occasional honest harmless mistake.
Whenever you hear information that seems to reflect poorly on DT, you assume it's misinformation spread by his opponents.
Even though DT may not always have complete command of the "facts" (and who does?), you believe he understands the difference between "fact" and truth, and chooses truth over "fact" every time.
You agree with DT that the truth of a "fact" can be gauged by how well it lines up with his opinions, and with its popularity at his rallies.
Regardless of DT's personal flaws, and whatever laws may have been bent or broken getting him elected, you feel he's still our country's best hope.
Whenever DT disagrees with his own experienced advisors, you trust his common sense over anything an advisor might tell him.
No matter how awful things might get under DT's leadership, you know we'd be worse off under any of his opponents.
You feel that we would all be better off if DT's critics would just sit down, shut up, and get out of his way.
Jeff Lee
Punta Gorda
