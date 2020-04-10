Editor:

Do you believe President Trump’s gut feelings about Covid-19? Do you prefer experts like Dr. Fauci (often seen behind Trump) who studies infectious disease and regularly corrects Trump. If you believe the President, you’ll probably resent and ignore orders to shelter in place or maintain social distance. If you’re with the experts, you’ll limit contact, maintain distance and shame those who don’t.

Whichever, you’re part of a massive correlational study which will answer the question: Is science a more reliable predictor of outcomes than Trump’s gut? Science starts with actual data like how many of those infected with Covid-19 die? How do they differ from the survivors (e.g., age or preexisting conditions)? What else affected death ratios (e.g., population density, available medical equipment, or potential treatments)? Scientific predictions about the course and duration of the virus are based on data.

Trump’s predictions about Covid-19 and how long precautions should remain in effect are based on gut feelings (e.g., political considerations). Many states and localities are following scientific advice while others are following Trump’s gut. At some point, the death toll will be in. It’ll be carefully analyzed (controlling for all kinds of possible confounding factors) to determine whose prediction “won.” The data will have the final word. As a scientist I’ll believe the data.

Thanks for participating. Hope you live to see the results.

Ed Conrad

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments