Editor:
Trumpers are up in arms. Why? Trump lost the election. Today the GOP seems to want Democrats' heads on a platter. They have short memories.
Gore vs G. W. Bush. Gore did get more votes but lost the electoral college. This loss was based on hanging chads in one state, Florida. In the end the Supreme Court ruled no more counting the ballots. Florida was controlled by the GOP and W won because of the GOP controlling Florida. Us Democrats didn’t like the result or how the results came to be but, we accepted the court's ruling.
Today the GOP seems to favor another civil war than accept the results of the election. Every court has ruled that Biden won the election. Can it be that the GOP cares nothing about the constitution as long as they get their way?
I also ask how Christians can support a man who has been caught in over 20,000 lies? I ask which they value more, their political party or their God? God’s word clearly state how a Christian should live, judge other Christians and they seem to be pretty good at it unless it involves their real God the GOP.
Carl Edward Carter
Arcadia
