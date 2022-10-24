Victor Dobrin has long been a strong voice of reason in seeking responsible government in North Port.
He was a key leader in residents’ successful city-wide effort to stop City “leaders” from imposing a 31% increase in ad valorem property taxes in FY 2020 (reducing it to 13.6%).
Victor has consistently spoken against the misplaced priorities of city “leaders.” Instead of spending our resources on critically needed repairs and upgrades to the decrepit, failing flood/water control system, city officials spent millions of dollars on unnecessary luxuries like the Lazy River Water Park and “upgrading” Warm Mineral Springs. Thousands of our neighbors are now paying the price for such irresponsible decisions after Hurricane Ian.
Victor has demonstrated his commitment to our North Port community through his active involvement on numerous local boards and committees, including as a member and chair of the city’s Utilities Advisory Board, the county’s Parks Advisory and Recreation Council and the Myakka River Management Coordinating Council.
He has supported non-residential development in our city to establish a sustainable community, instead of kowtowing to developers whose only focus is to maximize their profits.
He has fought the West Villages “master” developer’s persistent efforts to control the City Commission and rip off city and county taxpayers.
Victor is an honest, intelligent, hard-working man with strong democratic principles and high moral standards. If elected, Victor will serve responsibly and protect the rights and interests of all North Port residents.
