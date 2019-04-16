Editor:
As a retired law enforcement officer on behalf of the marijuana dealers that can’t write in, I like to thank Rep. Ray Rodrigues for his bill CS/HB 7015. This bill would limit the THC to 10 percent.
When medical marijuana was first legalized we thought that it would cut into our pot business, but Gov. Scott made sure we stayed in business by not allowing patients to smoke it. Thank you, Gov. Scott.
When Gov. DeSantis agreed to let the patients smoke it, we got worried, but some of our pot dealers said no worries, the Florida legislators will keep us in business. With recreational marijuana just around the corner, the state will now be our number competitor and Rodrigues bill will make sure we have a better product.
I am now speaking as a ex-cop. Legislators, most of the people I dealt with on the job were productive citizens who got caught with pot. It’s seems like most people have moved on and want this stuff legalizes and, as Gov. DeSantis says, 72 percent of the people voted for medical marijuana.
Listen to the our doctors and let them decide the potency. Get your act together: Recreational marijuana is coming and we need to be ready.
Chuck George
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.