Editor:

Every single human adult person was once an adolescent, and prior to that, in reverse sequence, a child, an infant, a prenatal baby, a fetus, an embryo, a blastocyst and, at the beginning, a fertilized ovum. Through the entire life —growth process the essential biological nature of a developing human life never changes. From the moment of conception it is a human being.

An excellent book, entitled, "From Conception to Birth, The Drama of Life's Beginnings," by two medical professors at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, is a marvelous educational resource for anyone following the ongoing debate about abortion.

Like any discussion or argument, this needs to start by clarification of terms. For example, pregnancy is defined as a time of development of an offspring (new life) that takes place in the mother's womb. The current definition of abortion is:

"Deliberate termination of a pregnancy, ensuring that the embryo or fetus will not survive. "

The clear intention then, is to inflict injury and death upon an innocent victim. And it is done by a doctor who had solemnly vowed, when taking the Hippocratic Oath, "to do no harm."

In pertinent part it states: "I will maintain the utmost respect for human life, from the time of conception; even under threat I will not use my medical knowledge contrary to the laws of humanity. "

Paul Hyatt

Englewood

