Editor:
Every single human adult person was once an adolescent, and prior to that, in reverse sequence, a child, an infant, a prenatal baby, a fetus, an embryo, a blastocyst and, at the beginning, a fertilized ovum. Through the entire life —growth process the essential biological nature of a developing human life never changes. From the moment of conception it is a human being.
An excellent book, entitled, "From Conception to Birth, The Drama of Life's Beginnings," by two medical professors at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, is a marvelous educational resource for anyone following the ongoing debate about abortion.
Like any discussion or argument, this needs to start by clarification of terms. For example, pregnancy is defined as a time of development of an offspring (new life) that takes place in the mother's womb. The current definition of abortion is:
"Deliberate termination of a pregnancy, ensuring that the embryo or fetus will not survive. "
The clear intention then, is to inflict injury and death upon an innocent victim. And it is done by a doctor who had solemnly vowed, when taking the Hippocratic Oath, "to do no harm."
In pertinent part it states: "I will maintain the utmost respect for human life, from the time of conception; even under threat I will not use my medical knowledge contrary to the laws of humanity. "
Paul Hyatt
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.