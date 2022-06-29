Evidence being presented at the televised meetings of the January 6th committee removes all doubts that the 2020 election was “stolen” as many Republicans claim.
Committee witnesses confirmed , for example, that the 62 legal cases that have been heard in various courts across the nation, many overseen by Trump appointed judges, only one resulted in a victory, which had no impact on the outcome of the election.
Various officials from the former administration, all Republicans, testified that they repeatedly told former President Trump that Joe Biden won the election. Trump chose to ignore these facts and hired a new legal team that clung to the lie about the election. He went on later to use the lie as a fund raising gimmick. He conned many hard working citizens and took their money... never using it for the purpose he professed.
Despite these glaring facts, Governor DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, chose to fill the Secretary of State position with Cord Byrd, a person who refuses to admit Joe Biden is president. Why is our own governor supporting this person? Are Republicans that unaware of his actions? Surely they are watching the hearings to become informed citizens.
When elected officials condone blatant lies being fed to their constituents, they need to be replaced.
