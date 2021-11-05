Editor:

The University of Florida has barred three professors from testifying in a lawsuit challenging recently passed legislation making it more difficult for Floridians to vote.

While it has not yet been proven Governor Ron DeSantis played a direct role in silencing the academics, it seems likely he was involved in the decision, given his strong support for so called SB 90.

This is scary.

The governor may have intervened to prevent knowledgeable experts, whose salaries come from taxes we all pay, from testifying in a court case challenging what many see as an unconstitutional law.

This is one more example of a governor who views himself as a supreme, all-powerful leader, not someone elected by the citizens of the state.

This time next year when DeSantis is up for re-election, voters must remind the governor who he works for.

Steve Johnson

Punta Gorda

