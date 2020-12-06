Editor:
Red and green have always been the colors of Christmas and to imply that the red star on the Punta Gorda Xmas tree has anything to with being Russian is ludicrous if not comical. Not sure where the connection is between the color red and a red star symbolizes being Russian except to, maybe, a Russian citizen.
But Don't turn Christmas into some kind of a political debate. The Russian flag contains the same colors as the American Flag. Is a MAGA cap indicative of a Russian? Or a red tie, a red state, a redneck? Was little Red Riding Hood a Russian? Is Russia on the Red Sea? If I put up red lights around my house am I a Russian? Please clarify.
William "Buz" Collins
Port Charlotte
