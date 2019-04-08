Editor:

In April 5 front page banner, Betsy Calvert sheds light on several issues in Charlotte County government.

Commissioner Tiseo seeks answers on how BOCC approval got attached to an issue now being considered in our state House of Representatives and sponsored by our own District 75 Rep. Michael Grant. HB 3139 seeks $8 million from Florida's General Revenue Fund "to fund the Southwest Florida Regional Emergency Shelter. The form #1133 (which one might presume was a document pertinent to the "level one approval from a subcommittee" already received) references "in partnership with Charlotte County," but only lists contacts from Kitson and Partners.

Tiseo may be right to ask the bill to be withdrawn if it was advanced under the false pretense that Charlotte County had entered into some form of partnership with Kitson that does not seem to be supported by the memory of at least two BOCC members nor the minutes of BOCC meetings.

Grant insists that Tiseo "shut the hell up. … I don't answer to the Charlotte County commissioners and I certainly don't answer to one member."

With communications to his legislative assistant and through his page at www.myfloridahouse.gov going unacknowledged and unanswered, one might wonder if Rep. Grant answers to anyone in Charlotte County. Having never received a vote for his District 75 seat and with the majority of his campaign funding coming from outside of Charlotte County, the question begs an answer.

John Jordan

Port Charlotte

