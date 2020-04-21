Editor:
Our government “owns” 10,000 ventilators that are stockpiled somewhere. Manufacturers can be ordered to make more ventilators to be distributed to hospitals who are now having to make decisions as to who shall live and who must die because there is a ventilator shortage. Why not use the law we have available to save lives?
What are we saving these ventilators for? I was not aware of Jared Kushner’s expertise in medical science that gives him the power to determine what states need ventilators. We need someone with medical knowledge to be in charge to keep track of where the needs are and where all the ventilators are located so they can be moved to the appropriate locations.
Right now we have no clue as to who is in charge of what. We have many speakers at the lengthy press conferences. We really only want to hear from the medical experts as to what is happening and what we should be doing. This should not be a political rally.
Wally Sadoff
Port Charlotte
