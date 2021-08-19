In regards to your new policy for letters, are questions still permitted? It appears that you are seizing on the Covid crisis to unconstitutionally restrict free speech. Why would anyone need a different opinion from the ruling class? Why expose individuals to alternative views and to think for themselves? We don't need to read humorous or satirical letters, or heaven forbid, citizens of a free society expressing opinions or descent.
We need the Daily Sun's editorial board to tell us what opinions to be exposed to and what to think. Why would we need anything else? This method works perfectly well in Cuba, North Korea, and China. I don't hear their citizens complaining. I'm sorry they aren't allowed to.
I don't disagree with your opinion that false information may be harmful to some stupid, dumb morons ( words you magnanimously gave me permission to use in your editorial.) I believe it is much more detrimental to society to censor a free press and the right to your opinion.
I hope you still have some modicum of journalistic integrity and will publish my letter for others to decide for themselves. If not I'll shut up, comply, and get in step with the other lemmings and keep marching on.
Curiously, is the Daily Sun's editorial board of fact checkers the same members that published an editorial stating George Floyd was shot and killed? Just asking.
