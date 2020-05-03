Editor:
In response to the letter published on April 18, I refer to his quote to a previous writer: "Give me a break and, please spare us of your armchair diagnosis. You don't have a clue as to what medical issues Joe Biden may have so quit pretending that you do."
Now, may I refer to your statement in paragraph 4: "regardless of the mental sharpness of the writer, the fact is that Joe Biden is not all there mentally." So, now I ask you: How were you able to access Biden's complete medical history? And, so-on...Give me a break sir....
Patricia Rossi
Englewood
