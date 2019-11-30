Editor:
A open letter to congressional Rep. Greg Steube:
After watching the Congressional investigations into impeachment this week, I have a question for you about where you stand in this process. And I would like for you to be honest about it.
If you are still defending this President, the leader of your party, how can you represent the people of your district when this president has clearly not honored his oath of office to protect the United States and the Constitution, as he is clearly aiding the Russians at every turn.
If you can honestly tell me that you still support him, I question your loyalties as well. Please get back to me at your earliest convenience with the reason you still stand behind President Trump. Thank you.
John Munn
Englewood
