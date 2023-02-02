Commissioner Joe Tiseo is out on a limb with his self-written "resolution." What the commissioner knows about the science Mosaic uses must be known before we can accept his attack on the company. "I will not be threatened" is more an invitation to fight, rather than seeking common ground.
Should the commissioner rely on second-hand information or suppositional thinking to make his case, he does a great disservice to all the people in this country.
We have been told Mosaic presents and existential threat to our lives, where the "breaching" of dykes will pollute our rivers, killing all before it. This scenario is a self-made delusion.
If Ian didn't create Tiseo's worst nightmare, what will? Mosaic employs approximately 1,000 people in DeSoto County. It pays taxes and donates millions to charities. It also returns between 4,000 to 10,000 acres to its natural state every year!
Being demanding without speaking sounds like "kids in a sandbox" fighting over toys.
What is more relevant is the costs of FPL. Should CEO Eric Silagy get his way, he will pave over 800,000 acres in Florida to satisfy his "renewable energy" demands! This should be more of a concern to Joe than his Mosaic animus.
He should get the facts, however long it takes, and not listen to sign-board wavers who have an ax to grind.
