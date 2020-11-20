Editor:
OK, I've had enough! This post election chaos is accomplishing nothing and the blame falls directly on Trump. Fact: Biden won 306 electoral votes. Fact: even if all of Trump's absurdly false election "rigging" claims were true the margin won by Biden in each contested state would still stand.
Fact: Biden won the popular vote by over 5.5 million. Fact: Trump refuses to acknowledge this reality as he has refused to acknowledge the severe reality of COVID-19. Fact: Trump continues to enflame and support his base which has the effect of deepening an already destructive divisiveness. Fact: Trump refuses to allow critical sharing of information and co-operation in the transition of power.
So, to you who continue to support this madness, I ask: Do you really still believe that Trump is for America first? Do you really support the man who is now showing us his true identity? Do you not see how Trump's increasingly unhinged tweets are revealing a truly unhinged man? How can anyone not see that Trump is now AWOL with COVID-19, AWOL in foreign affairs, AWOL in dealing with just about everything else that matters to Americans, and frankly, AWOL as a President who has stopped governing!
Where is he? Either bunkered in the White House or on the golf course. America First? Hardly, it's Trump First now as always.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
