Editor:
In response to the letter "She taught me about Trump supporters" published July 14, I would like to point out that the "smarter than the average bear" writer has failed to notice that candidate Biden is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. I think the medical diagnosis of impaired mentation of the man running for President is more relevant than his observation about a co-worker.
James Porterfield
Punta Gorda
