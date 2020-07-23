Editor:

In response to the letter "She taught me about Trump supporters" published July 14, I would like to point out that the "smarter than the average bear" writer has failed to notice that candidate Biden is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. I think the medical diagnosis of impaired mentation of the man running for President is more relevant than his observation about a co-worker.

James Porterfield

Punta Gorda

