The photo in the Sun showing the "dog pile" celebrating the "Indians" state championship win made me shudder.
This appears to be an extremely dangerous practice. One young man is shown with his head at right angles to his body.
The players underneath this pile are in real danger. I hope the coaches reconsider this practice.
Jan Moynihan
Englewood
