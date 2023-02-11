It is upsets me that in North Port we no longer have Animal Control. In my neighborhood alone my dogs have been attacked several times.
About a week ago a white pit bull came on my property when I was taking out my pets for a break and this animal comes right up in my yard and is very aggressive. It was all I could do to get my small pets inside the door. When posting it on North Port Concerns it was brought to my attention that there were many people in this town that have had something similar happen to them.
North Port is larger in population now than Sarasota is. Why is our Animal Control 40 minutes away? How can they actually help when we need them here. I have called four times and each time it took at least this long for them to get here. When my dogs had bite marks from other dog attack it was exactly 3 hours for them to get here. I had already been to the vet with them.
Who is in charge? Why is recreation given priority when many people in this town thinking it should be the safety of citizens. Too many people do not follow the leash law with their animals. With no animal control in North Port our citizens are at risk more than you will know with dog attacks. I truly hope someone reads this concern.
Next dog getting pepper spray that tries to attack us.
