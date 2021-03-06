Editor:
Sarasota County Department of Parks oversees Walton Ranch which is over 3,500 acres of woodlands located at the end of Toledo Blade. People ride horses, bikes, hide and enjoy the splendor of this tract of paradise. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed because of narrow mindedness.
I am 80 and would like to walk my dog who is on a leash and well behaved. Recently, the man in charge of overseeing Walton Ranch explained that some dog owners let their dogs run loose and that wildlife, cows with calves could be endangered as well as folks on horseback. This well intentioned person stated that there are insufficient law enforcement officers to cover the area.
I am a responsible senior with a great dog who lives on the doorstep of Walton Ranch and enjoy the serene setting with my buddy that my taxes pay for. I find it difficult to accept this faulty logic that my privileges' have to suffer because of other dog owners with room temperature IQ's. This is not a dog issue but a people issue. For me, walking my dog is recreation and a social outlet same as providing golf courses for people who pursue golf or any other recreation like pickle ball for exercise.
Preventing responsible owners with well-behaved dogs on a leash from walking a trial in Walton Ranch is not the correct solution. What happened to common sense?
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
