Editor:

Police and deputies have enforced the rules firmly, but with humanity and dignity. The car dealers have kept us moving with generous financing and capable repairs. The restaurants, although in a crisis mode, have continued to feed their customers and pay their employees. In return, the customers have been tipping 50, 75, or even 100% in appreciation.

David Klein

Punta Gorda

