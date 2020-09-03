Editor:
United Way Director Angie Matthiessen’s recent editorial detailed their partners’ efforts to improve reading for certain Charlotte County Public School students in Kindergarten through third grade with the Charlotte Reads program. She described volunteer mentors as the secret ingredient in their recipe for achieving reading success.
If volunteer mentoring is their secret ingredient, then reading to children from cradle to kindergarten is the missing secret sauce! Reading to newborns to kindergartners is a critical component to achieving literacy that bridges the gap for school readiness. During this stage parents can best nurture their child’s love for stories and reading them.
This is the mission of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL)! DPIL provides free age appropriate leveled books to newborn babies and children up to age 5 delivered by mail directly to their home each month. These carefully selected books include tips to parents on how to use them with their children. They feature literary elements like onomatopoeic words, rhyming words, fun tongue twisting phrases and stories like "The Little Engine That Could."
This program is funded by the local DPIL affiliate, the Dollywood Foundation, and its many partners, one of whom is The United Way! A modest $125 provides one child, registered at birth, 60-plus books over the course of five years! It is a great investment of charitable dollars!
United Way needs to spice up its recipe and add this secret sauce to get the full flavor and benefit for a recipe to achieve grade level reading!
Connie Kantor
Punta Gorda
