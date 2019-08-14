Editor:
Why have racism and white supremacism so increased since 2016? Much of this increase may be attributed to Dominionist theology (Christian nationalism) which formulates the worldview of many Trump followers.
Charles and David Koch are the primary proponents of this theology, which “describes the belief that Christians are biblically mandated to control all earthly institutions until the second coming of Jesus.”
Christians, therefore, are called by God to exercise dominion over every aspect of society by taking control of all political and cultural institutions. Dominionists celebrate Christian nationalism, believing that the U.S. once was, and should again be, a Christian nation. Thus, they deny the Enlightenment roots of American democracy.
Dominionists promote religious supremacy, disrespecting the equality of other religions, or even of other versions of Christianity. And since other races/ethnicities are not usually evangelical fundamentalists, Dominionism denies them a role in their theocracy.
Speaking of GOP attempts to turn the U.S. into a far-right Christian theocracy, AOC says: “(they) desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order.” Several Christian church leaders have condemned the Christian right’s frequent attacks on other faiths and races in their effort to create their theocracy.
The GOP’s 2016 platform includes the plank “rebirth the Constitution,” addressing making Dominionism the law of the land. And the GOP’s planned Article V Constitutional Convention would nullify the present Constitution in favor of one promoting their theocracy. The upshot would be the end of our democratic republic.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
