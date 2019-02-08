Editor:
Don Royston was a beautiful, kind and charismatic man who loved life, cars, people and, of course, his wife, Lee.
He passed away on Nov. 19 in Punta Gorda. He was 85 years old.
I am now living in Toronto, Canada, but for many years I had a transmission and auto workshop in Port Charlotte.
On Jan.4, I attended a beautiful memorial service for Don at the Larry Taylor Funeral Home in Punta Gorda. I feel it would be remiss of me not to write to say what a great guy and friend Don was to me.
I first met Don in the summer of 1999 when he started the car club at the Best Western in Port Charlotte. He would take me to the Chamber of Commerce meetings as early as 7 a.m. Whenever I could not attend, he would bring me a bag of goodies at the shop. Also, he always got me to attend his Thanksgiving dinners and his Auto Club shows.
He was a mentor to me and taught me many business tactics and techniques.
I cannot speak adequately in praise of Don Royston in terms of his gestures of kindness and thoughtfulness. He was enthusiastic about cars. He was friendly to everyone he met. He has a great sense of wit and humor and he was an affable man.
Don Royston was a good friend to me, and in many ways was like a father.
I shall miss him very much.
Salim Baksh
Toronto, Canada
