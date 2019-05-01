Editor:
The Mueller report is in. The facts are on the table and it is up to Congress to decide what the facts show us. We’ll all have to see what happens and what the particular fallout may be.
However, one fact remains clear: The Russians did and continue to interfere in our elections.
I am dismayed that there has been no hue and cry, no public service messages, no word from our president or any of the contenders for the next election, and nary a word from our elected officials at any level.
The one issue that we should all agree upon is that we as a nation must be more diligent in how we treat our online accounts, whether email or Facebook, or any other medium. We have all been played and we need to put a stop to it. We need to look at what we read with a critical eye, not just accept everything as truth.
We need to fight the urge to click on the “intriguing” photo or message at the bottom of our emails. We need to fight the urge to forward every message that we get that appeals to our fears and seems to verify those fears. Think America, think.
Don’t be a tool of Russia’s propaganda efforts. Don’t further propagate their incendiary or subtle messages. Thank you for your diligence.
Carol Whittier
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.