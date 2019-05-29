Editor:
Democrat candidates for president should take a page from Trump's winning strategy playbook. Use the most embarrassing, demeaning, juvenile, disgusting name-calling and rumor-mongering against him. Keep his lies center stage; do not let them pass unexplained. Do not let him off the hook.
Trump is a prime candidate for such a strategy. His sensitivity to criticism will cause him to expend all his efforts striking back. Being beset from all sides on a daily basis will completely rattle him. He will take the bait; he can't resist retaliating. His entire focus will be consumed devising comebacks. His immediate reaction will be to double down; making more outrageous remarks. He is constitutionally incapable of restraint. He will be tweeting 24 hours a day. When Trump goes low, go lower. Do not feel the need to be genteel, refined or haughtily above the fray. Marquis of Queensbury rules do not apply in a bare knuckle street brawl. Hit him with so many rights he will pray for a left.
Of course this is done in a jovial, clearly non-malicious manner. Do it with a smile; a light-hearted moment.
Trump cannot take a joke, especially when he is the butt.
Recall the Republican debates. Twelve doofusses standing stiff and silent, trying to be noble and honorable, while Trump, unrestrainedly, pummeled them with insults and demeaning names while ridiculing their physical appearance.
Lesson 1: Do not be Trump's punching bag.
Lesson 2: Make Trump the punching bag.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
