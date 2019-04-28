Editor:
I see that the "Our View" group is still clinging to the out-dated theory of herd immunity. Perhaps I can interest them in a batch of freshly made poultice or a bottle of high quality snake oil. For a few dollars more, I can hang a string of garlic above their front door.
Greg Dykhuizen
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.