Editor:
One would think that reporters do some research when posting and not fall into the category of "fake news“ being distributed.
As stated in Saturday's paper about Andrea Merkel (German chancellor) that her reputation is in shambles after two blunders. She has been re-elected!
As far as "cloudy Germany, with intermittent wind and solar," Germany is a leader in renewable energy and this past summer was one of the hottest and rainless ones!
The farmers would have been happy for some clouds.
"Merkel's major mistake....: 1 million migrants, mostly male, Muslim and their crimes and violent attacks..."
Statistics show the Muslim population in Germany at 6.1% and crimes have dropped.
No mention of attacks being committed on Muslims? Which are far more.
Der Spiegel would be a good resource of information, as they have done extensive research on this subject.
So, if one rather listens to the person in the WH, who claimed that the crime rate by German refugees has risen over 10 percent, and others believing it, one might wonder.
Birgit Hanson
North Port
