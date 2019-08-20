Editor:
The big story this summer seems to be what has become known as gun violence. There are two parts to this term, gun and violence. The emphasis has been on the gun, as if the inanimate object is the root cause of the problem. The violence part has been largely ignored as a subject for meaningful discussion or corrective concern. This is like focusing on pencils as the cause of misspelled words. It is easy to focus on an object that does not think or act on its own rather than the people who bring about human violence.
Violence is what kills people; violence that is perpetrated by people, not guns. The gun is a tool used by some people to create violence. Others use cars, knives, bombs or whatever tool presents itself. Focusing on guns avoids coming to grips with the hard problem of finding out what it is that drives some people to commit violence on their fellow human beings.
That is the hard problem that will in no way be solved by focusing on guns as the cause. The cause of the violence may be anything from xenophobic fear to mental instability. It may be racism or homophobic distress. Hatred of some form or another will likely figure largely in whatever it turns out to be that is driving the violence.
Turn away from the easy and fruitless discussion on gun control, and focus on the causes of violence. The part that will render the invective now aimed at guns as irrelevant and distracting.
Aah, but that is too hard and too much trouble … or is it?
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
