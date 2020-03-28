Editor:
Just when I was becoming socially adapted, everything changed. First, I had learned to greet people with a handshake, which had to be reasonably firm — not wimpy or sweaty, but not overly aggressive. First impressions at job interviews and marriage proposals were often determined by the quality of this gesture. However, I stopped doing it when my own powerful grip gave me carpal tunnel syndrome.
Then came the self-protective “fist bump” gesture in place of the handshake. Unlike hands, knuckles are apparently immune from disease. Most Snowbirds seem to prefer that, because they are always carrying some sickness back from their Northern grandchildren. I had to stop this also, because I was getting bloody knuckles from excessive friendly contact while welcoming the Snowbirds. I think I fractured a bone in some guy’s hand, and he is threatening to sue me for doing an excessively friendly “fist bump.”
Now, in this era of the Coronavirus (Kung Flu), I am told by the CDC to only tap elbows as a friendly gesture. I used to get “tennis elbow,” but now it’s called “virus elbow.” I may never play tennis again after this, but there’s always bocce ball.
You learn a lot in crises like these. Having some of your acquaintances and family members in quarantine will not be a totally bad thing. I wish I had thought of that before. By the way, I recommend not brushing your teeth with hand-sanitizer.
Dick Nelson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.