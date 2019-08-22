Editor:
Seniors: Beware of the health care mills.
My wife and I were clients in one of those places. Besides having to wait 2-3 hours to see the doctor, they wanted to load us up with all kinds of different tests — a money-making process which meant returning many times.
We refused most of them. We are 84 years old and were informed in no uncertain ways that we are released from their health care.
Now we have a private doctor with excellent staff and no more hours and hours of waiting.
Rick Segitz
Punta Gorda
