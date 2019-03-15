Editor:
I read your "Tip of the-hat to Fedora's" in the Dec. 12 business edition. I was extremely dismayed that your newspaper has promoted a cigar-smoking establishment in this fine local newspaper.
It is close to home for me. My brother died of jaw cancer due to cigar-smoking. He had to go through many weeks of radiation to his jaw when the doctors knew he was never going to recover.
This article with photos of the owners in funky hats and the atmosphere of relaxation of camaraderie make this establishment appear to be an appealing place to visit, smoke a few cigars and chit-chat. And women are most welcome.
The bottom line is, smoking causes cancer. Don't smoke, even if it's in funky, fun places.
Carol Sheahan
Englewood
