Editor:
You can't make this stuff up.
State Rep Byron Donalds wants to change the rules on teachers passing the Florida teacher general knowledge test. He wants to dumb it down so teachers can pass it, unbelievable!
If they can't pass the test then they will be put in a two-year mentor program. After the program the principal could deem them competent to teach.
We were just told if we paid more in real estate taxes they could recruit and hire better teachers by offering higher pay and most Charlotte County taxpayers fell for it. Now we will have higher real estate taxes and teachers who could not pass the current test, what a deal. Just think how high our student test scores will go up with the new dumb teachers. It also raises questions about our colleges turning out want to be teachers who can't pass a general knowledge test.
Chas Seybold
Port Charlotte
