In regards to the proposed burying of cables and wires in BSI there are questions to the value of the project and anticipated costs. I do not agree with the expenditure of line burial but what is totally incomprehensible is the expectation that home/lot owners would agree to pay some $2.7M to have Comcast cables buried.

Cable is dying, homeowners are switching to streaming devices that run off fiber optics or mobile data and there are many satellite dishes in BSI. Buried fiber is being brought in and paid for by the supplier who wants our business. Are all homeowners expected to pay for the launching of satellites in case they decide to get Direct or Dish TV? Are we expected to fund cell towers in case we get a cell phone in the future?

If Comcast wants to pay to bury their cable, let them. Otherwise there are many alternatives for those currently on cable. Those working on this project are showing zero fiscal responsibility which is also why I wonder where the justification was to build a $1.25M pedestrian bridge on U.S. 41 over Alligator Creek. A $50K guardrail would have worked just as well.

Roger Genier

Port Charlotte

