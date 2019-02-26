Editor:
When the Sun is going to write articles, I wish they would print everything, rather than cherry-picking to give them a slanted viewpoint.
I'm speaking about the article covering the vandalizing of "The Kiss" statue in Sarasota.
While I certainly support the goals of the MeToo folks, I don't think it's necessary to resort to SJW terrorism, skewed news or character assassination. In the Sun story, the quotation that is prominently shown superimposed on the front page photo and the other quotes on the subject, one by her and one by the sailor, seem to have been used intentionally to support the idea this was a drunken sexual assault.
Very convenient slant on the news, but let's tell the whole story here.
Among other things the lady said on the subject were, "Suddenly, I was grabbed by a sailor. It wasn't that much of a kiss. It was more of a jubilant act that he didn't have to go back." She added, "He was just holding me tight. I'm not sure about the kiss. ... It was just somebody celebrating. It wasn't a romantic event. It was just ... 'Thank God, the war is over.'"
The sailor added, "The war is over! I remembered what those nurses did out there (in the Pacific)."
To try to link this spontaneous response to the end of the war to the MeToo movement is disappointing at best. World War II veterans will certainly remember the emotions involved at the end of the war.
John Street
North Port
