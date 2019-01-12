Editor:
And he thundered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” He was referring to the Berlin Wall. A wall 70 miles long with deep trenches to ensnare vehicles, nail beds to ensnare runners, barbed wire, a no-mans-land overlooked by 302 watchtowers manned 24/7 with klieg lights and machine gunners with orders to shoot to kill on sight, and finally lethal electric fences. Pretty formidable.
And yet 100,000 East Germans took a shot at freedom and attempted to overcome the wall in a variety of inventive ways. They were not deterred; they believed a better life was worth the risk.
Our proposed 2,000-mile-long border wall is not remotely as forbidding as the Berlin Wall. Given the lethality of the Berlin Wall do we really think our wall will be more effective?
The Soviets were not the slightest bit concerned with things like slaughter, humane treatment, ethics, morality or even children. They had only one objective, stop the flow of people. Any way possible. And yet, the wall is no more.
It is always helpful at moments like this to pause for a moment, look into the mirror and to re-assess who we are. The Germans did, and they now call the Berlin Wall “The Wall of Shame.”
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
