Editor:
After reading a letter-writer's critique of your paper's article on "Fallen Heroes," I have to write that your not knowing the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day was right on. I was moved with my own anger at the listing of no fewer than 28 veterans as "fallen," when actually I could only determine that six men actually paid the ultimate sacrifice.
My grandfather, Michael Francis Sullivan, was killed taking Hill 360 in the Meuse-Argonne, France, on Oct. 23, 1918, no fewer than 19 days before the ceasefire that ended World War I. My mother, Margaret, never got to meet her father and I never got to meet my grandfather.
The other true fallen heroes were Daniel Johnson, Ralph Willard, Nicholas Herrick, Dillon Semolina and Clay Coulter. These brave men never were welcomed home by their loved ones. I hope that their loved ones see this and accept my heartfelt recognition for their loss.
As a retired Army officer with 27 years of active service, I would never expect my family to disrespect these true patriots by claiming that I died while serving in harm's way.
Francis M Moriarty
Port Charlotte
