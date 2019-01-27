Editor:
I'm not a global warming denier nor a scientist, but I’ve studied related scientific reports.
Many non-scientific believers claim, “the science is settled” without having read reports, and yet, sneer at me for disbelieving. I believe the annual average global surface temperature is increasing. And I could believe dire environmental conditions will occur if the global surface temperature increases just over 1 degree in the next century were it not for the assumptions and lack of statistical confidence.
These effects are but a belief until proven. The same was true when Einstein claimed light had mass until it was proven by a controlled scientific experiment. Science mustn’t theorize, it must guarantee.
The evidence used to theorize greenhouse gas effects is based on a degree of confidence and not certainty. The main reason is that estimated environmental effects are derived using man-made computer simulated models to inadequately represent an extremely complex global system. Therefore, the “timing” and “magnitude” of projected temperature/climate change is “speculative,” due to ambiguity introduced by human choices, by natural variability and scientific uncertainty. Furthermore, the empirical data collected cover a much shorter period than a climate timescale. Ergo, climate science is evolving.
I’m hoping for a more realistic global plan for transitioning from dependence on fossil fuel to dependence on “renewable energy.” Why discard the form of energy that is the root of most advancements generated on this planet? To discontinue using fossil fuels is tantamount to ditching bona fide progress as we know it.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
