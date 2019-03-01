Editor:
Who would expect the world champion pickleball player, Tyson McGuffin, to come to Punta Gorda.
McGuffin came here a few weeks ago to give demonstrations and instructions on this fastest growing sport in North America. Once PicklePlex has been established, more celebrities and pickleball enthusiasts will be coming to our area.
Until that time, lets us support and maintain the only official public pickleball courts in the county, which our city officials had the foresight to build in 2015 at Gilcrest Park, Punta Gorda, could become the "pickleball capital of Florida." Let's not "drop the ball" on this opportunity.
Molly Soba
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.