Editor:
Perhaps the problem with some teachers not being able to pass the math portion of the teacher test is the questions.
The answer to sample Question 4 is 3/5, which is not one of the choices.
On a more serious note, the test should not be dumbed down. Tutoring in math for teachers is the way to go. Elementary teachers have to have a good grasp of math concepts to teach today.
I am a retired math teacher and professor.
Bill Loughan
Englewood
