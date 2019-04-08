Editor:

Perhaps the problem with some teachers not being able to pass the math portion of the teacher test is the questions.

The answer to sample Question 4 is 3/5, which is not one of the choices.

On a more serious note, the test should not be dumbed down. Tutoring in math for teachers is the way to go. Elementary teachers have to have a good grasp of math concepts to teach today.

I am a retired math teacher and professor.

Bill Loughan

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments