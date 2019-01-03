Editor:
Cal Thomas' "column" New Year's resolution to speak proper English was "rite on." Poor English seems to be the norm now. I recently received a prescription with printed instructions to: "Take one tablet twice a day." I managed to take the one pill once, but I had a terrible time retrieving it so that I could take it the second time. I discussed this with my pharmacist. He has changed the directions to: "Take two tablets by mouth one time daily." Life is much easier now.
Bill Timm
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.