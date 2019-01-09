Editor:
I would like to thank Cal Thomas for his column on proper English on Jan. 2. It is about time that someone besides professors that nobody reads wrote about this.
Mr. Thomas does a very good job of discussing teen language, cliches and poor English from TV hosts, but I feel that he misses one thing that almost everyone does these days. It has become so bad that I almost feel that we should do away with the word in the English language.
That word is "at."
Once upon a time, we were taught never to end a sentence with a preposition, but now it seems that sentences should not be ended without one. The worst offender is "at" when it is used in sentences such as "I don't know where they're at" or I don't know where it's at." If you remove the apostrophe in these sentences you can see what poor language this is -- "I don't know where they are at" or "I don't know where it is at."
Not only is this is poor English, but it is also redundant. The sentences are perfectly good without the at. Some other prepositions are misused this way, but not as often as at.
Chuck Bentley
Punta Gorda
