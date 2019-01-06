Editor:
I find myself wondering, with all the reports of problems with municipal sewer systems, isn't it possible that lift station collapses and dumping of raw sewage during heavy rain events is more damaging to the environment than properly functioning septic tanks and leach fields?
It appears that we have an infrastructure crisis in Southwest Florida where the majority of central systems are at least 40 years old (if not more). Municipal water treatment agencies have taken on a motley assortment of developer-constructed sewage collection systems.
Perhaps, before requiring people to abandon personal systems that show no signs of problems, we should attend to the large existing problems. Then prioritize maintenance projects and expansion projects. I'm not sure it makes any sense to expand systems that are faulty or on the brink of failure.
For the sake of our waterways and shores, we need a plan and we need to follow it. Expanding willy-nilly before repairing is just compounding the problem.
Jean Arcamone
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.