Germany, after World War I, lay in ruins, with crippling reparations hobbling their future. Along comes the Great Depression, worsening their plight. Desperate for change, they elect Adolph Hitler as chancellor. Hitler, shortly thereafter, demands a vote to abolish democracy, making himself the supreme leader for life. He succeeds. Yes, Germany voted away their democracy, Jan. 30, 1933.
It sounds surreal, “vote away democracy,” but it is not as unusual as you think. Putin is leader for life, Sisi of Egypt is, Erdogan of Turkey is, Xi Jinping of China is, Maduro of Venezuela is, Poland and Hungary are inexorably sliding into "leader for life" territory. Just a generation ago these were all functioning democracies. This is how it starts.
In 2016, Trump said he refused to commit to honoring the election if he lost. Fox News supported him by accusing, "the Democratic machine of trying to steal elections.” Trump’s campaign manager (Manafort) said, If we rely on the Justice Department to ensure the security of the elections, we have to be worried.”
When Trump won the election, he still claimed election fraud because he didn’t win the popular vote. “There is substantial evidence of voter fraud,” he claimed.
It starts by eroding citizens' faith in their democracy, so in the end they just give it away. You all would not give up on your religion so easily. You should not give up on your democracy either. Keep the faith.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
