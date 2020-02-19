Editor:

Something occurred to me yesterday, perhaps too late. Had lunch at a local eatery. Server took order. Second person delivered order. Third person brought water. Server laid check down. No one cleared dishes. Now, normally I will over tip. Yesterday, I thought “the server just took the order and dropped the check,” so I tipped, but not as much as I normally would.

My point is this. Restaurant managers/owners should have a visible sign in the dining area and/or on the menu that all tips are pooled (if they are) so that servers, busboys and food runners don’t get short-changed. This would do a couple of things. Better tips means keeping good staff which translates to customer satisfaction and return customers.

Please keep in mind that serving is very difficult, both mentally and physically. You’ll never feel badly about leaving a big tip no matter what time of year it is!

Helene Sovern

North Port

